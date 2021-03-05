Storybook ending for Manasquan boys basketball team

MANASQUAN — It was an ending a Hollywood script writer might have drawn up, but the Manasquan boys basketball team made it a reality.

The Warriors finished their season in a way that captured the true spirit of the Manasquan team this season during the Championship pod final of the Shore Conference playoffs against Marlboro on Friday.

Warriors senior Andrew Solomon scored the game-winning basket with 1.4 seconds left in overtime to give Manasquan a 58-56 win against the Mustangs.

The Warriors ended the season with a perfect record of 12-0.

The team has rallied around Andrew and Matt Solomon when their father died last month.

Manasquan junior guard Ben Roy had all eyes on him as he dribbled the ball in the closing seconds of overtime. The Mustangs probably figured Roy, the Warriors offensive leader all season was going to drive to the basket and attempt one of his favorite shots, a floater from about 10 feet from the basket.

Roy started to drive and pulled the defense towards him before he fired a perfect pass from the foul line to Solomon under the basket. Solomon converted the shot giving the Warriors the lead for good.

“I knew they would be all over me,’’ said Roy. “I told Andrew at a time out, be ready, be ready to catch that ball. As soon as I saw the whole team went at me I saw him out of the corner of my eye. It is everything [for Solomon to score the winning basket] with everything going on with his life we are there for him, we support him through those tough times. It was almost like it was meant to be, him putting that last shot in.’’

Connor Walsh would intercept the Mustangs inbound pass to seal the Warriors dramatic victory.

The Warriors got big plays from every starter during the overtime period starting with Casey Mulligan drawing a charge to foul out the Mustangs leading scorer Jack Seidler. Walsh would make the front end of a one-and-one to tie the game 56-56 in overtime with 26 seconds left after pulling down an offensive rebound.

When Walsh missed the second foul shot, Jack Collins hustled and grabbed the offensive rebound near the sideline and called timeout before his momentum took him out of bounds.

Roy would make one of his best passes of the game to set up Solomon’s game-winner.

As they have all season Manasquan rallied after the Mustangs put together a huge run in the third quarter to jump ahead of the Warriors.

“We are so strong we stay together all year,’’ said Solomon. “We were prepared, we never gave up. The last couple weeks we have been fighting back in games coming back. We just stayed together.’’