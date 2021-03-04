Ordinance would amend redevelopment plan

AVON-BY-THE-SEA — The Board of Commissioners introduced an ordinance to amend its redevelopment plan for the open lot on the west side of Main Street between Snyder Lane and Field Street on the borough’s northern border of town.

At last week’s mayor and commissioners meeting, Commissioner John Magrini explained that the ordinance would permit parking below townhouses on the site. Plans to redevelop the site were approved by the mayor and commissioners on Aug. 4 2020.

“As the process moves forward, there’s a couple things we wanted to clear up on the overlay plan. One of them being that townhouses are only permitted there, and typical townhouse development would have parking underneath it, but that was conflicting with our Master Plan. So we’re amending that to permit under-garage parking with living space above it.

“We wanted to clarify better to make it more of a viable project in that area.”

The ordinance will next be voted on by the borough’s planning board before it is open for a public hearing at the commissioners’ next meeting on Monday, March 8 at 7 p.m.

POLICE DEPARTMENT

Mayor Ed Bonanno gave a special shout out to the borough’s public works departments and police department for their help during the snowstorms of the last few weeks.

“I wanted to thank the police department for all of the work they did helping members of the community who had problems getting through the snow and helping with all the snow,” he said.

He additionally commended the department for their participation in a response in Neptune City of a man who had tried to take his own life. With Avon and Neptune’s help, the man survived.

The department “worked with Neptune City police to help save a man’s life. Our police departments collectively all help each other out and it’s a really tremendous thing.”

