One year into the pandemic, vaccinations and hope are rising

TRENTON — The state is nearing the first anniversary of the first documented case of COVID-19, which occurred on March 4 in Bergen County, and the anniversary of the state of emergency, which was declared March 9.

But one year on from the start of the coronavirus pandemic, there is hope that the end is coming into view, according to Gov. Phil Murphy.

With three vaccines in the state’s toolbox, the governor said in March vaccine supplies should see an “incremental improvement” but at the end of the month the supplies should “explode.”

“We will be in a quantumly different place,” Gov. Murphy said on Wednesday, asking New Jerseyans to be patient with the current shortages. “You’re going to have a break-out of supplies in April and May.”

There have so far been more than 2.1 million vaccines administered throughout New Jersey, distributed at state mega sites, community centers and private partners.

Since the start of the pandemic, 710,046 New Jerseyans have tested positive for COVID-19, with 2,957 new cases reported on Tuesday. The virus has claimed the lives of more than 21,000 individuals in the state as well.

Remarking on the events of the past year — from shortages of personal protective equipment, skyrocketing positivity rates and hospitals filling with patients and economic shutdowns — the governor said that “none of us could even imagine what it was we ultimately would be up against.”

While the state wadded into uncharted waters in its coronavirus response in those early days of the pandemic, the uplifting actions of New Jerseyans to help those in need during the pandemic were a bright spot.

“Overwhelmingly folks, you have delivered and the kindness and generosity of so many millions New Jerseyans have been on full display in those raising money and volunteering to feed front line workers and impacted families to the sewing circles who churned out thousands of masks,” Gov. Murphy said.

While the recent announcement that a single dose vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson has been approved by federal regulators and supplies being shipped throughout the nation has been seen as a sign that life may return to normal soon, new mutations of COVID-19 has troubled state officials since being reported earlier this year.

Judith Persichilli, the commissioner of the New Jersey Department of Health, said that the variants of concern are those that are more transmissible or more resistant to vaccination to treatment therapies.

She said that currently the B117 variant first identified in the United Kingdom, the B1.351 variant, first identified in South Africa, and the P1 variant, which was first identified in Brazil, are the most concerning.

A variant identified in New York, B1.526, is of concern, she said but “whether this variant is more contagious or has other concerning features is yet unknown.”

The UK variant has been identified in 16 counties, including Ocean and Monmouth counties, throughout New Jersey, the commissioner said, and one case of the P1 variant has been identified in Hudson County. There have also been 34 cases of the New York variant.

“While we are concerned about the increase in variant strains, the public health prevention measures we have all been using … are important tools to prevent the spread of this virus,” Commissioner Persichilli said.

