Faith in the time of COVID

WALL TOWNSHIP — Wall Township’s faith leaders were delighted to see their in-person gatherings permitted to grow in size again this past Sunday after Gov. Phil Murphy raised the pandemic limit to 50 percent of capacity on Feb. 22.

The limit had previously been set at 35 percent.

Restrictions such as masks and social distancing remain in place, limiting the traditional experience, and many worshippers still remain in their homes out of personal safety concerns. However, to see faces in the pews again has been a significant and promising sight especially during the Lenten season, the clergy said.

“There is a big difference between [worshipping] in person and just being reminded of that [virtually]. Being in the same room and feeling ‘I’m not alone. I’m doing this with someone else,’ is significant. I think folks recognize that,” said Rev. Tom Harr of the Cavalry Presbyterian Church.

Faith has been a significant point of comfort for worshippers of all faiths, helping them persevere through the coronavirus pandemic that is nearing its one year anniversary this month.

Last year when the initial outbreak began, houses of worship were forced to close their doors for months, leaving worshippers in their own homes without a place to practice their faiths and shutting them away from their communities.

Communities quickly adapted to the confusion, learning new technologies to broadcast weekly services remotely or hosting them outdoors.

The Rev. James T. Yarsiah, a priest and community leader at the Church of St. Michael the Archangel in Wall and its sister church, St. James in Bradley Beach, arrived as the parish’s new priest in June 2020 when coronavirus cases were rapidly on the rise and his church closed to the public.

The Rev. Yarsiah said that his church is now accommodating around 18 to 20 people each Sunday for Mass. However, the new rules in place still leave much to be desired. In Mass all worshippers are asked to remain six feet apart, and no longer drink the wine during communion. A simple wave has replaced the traditional handshake during the sign of peace. The Mass is streamed live for those who cannot attend.

One of the most difficult changes that his church has had to make to reopen has been not singing as they always had, he said, but it’s something the members are willing to give up for the sacraments.

“It’s difficult, very difficult. They have to keep their masks on for the service. They cannot sing when we would love to sing, even though we still have the organist playing the music,” he told The Coast Star. “It’s very difficult and challenging, but they are very happy to be back especially for those who want to participate in the sacrament of communion. They are very, very appreciative of the fact that the doors can be open and they can have communion.”

Despite the changes, Rev. Yarsiah said that even opening up in a limited fashion has been worth it for his parishioners.

“We are making it work. Just being at home and not having a church was hard for some of our parishioners. Opening and getting people every Sunday … If we can get just 20 people in, that is still a very good thing.”

Down the road at the Calvary Presbyterian Church, the Rev. Tom Harr and his church community have been facing the same issues and have been quickly adapting to the changes as well.

“Our goal is to maintain community, a community that quite frankly is needed much more in times like this than at other times. Staying connected has been a huge priority for us,” the Rev. Harr said.

From March through the beginning of June, the church “did everything through video to try and stay connected to one another. There were lots of phone calls, porch visits and those kinds of things.”

In June, the church was able to begin hosting some services outside underneath a tent on its property. Instead of offering one service per day, it began offering two so that crowds could remain safely spaced.

“We were able to do stuff outside basically all the way through the end of September. We had tremendous weather. I think there was only one Sunday where it rained and forced us not to meet in person. And that was a great blessing to be able to be with one another,” he said.

The church has since moved services indoors following Gov. Murphy’s orders, and continues to offer multiple services. A live stream of the service is also offered for those uncomfortable attending in person.

The Rev. Harr said he is optimistically looking ahead to the future and the opportunity to spend more time with his faith community. He thanked everyone in his church for their ability to put aside their differences during the past year and making in-person worship a reality again.

“Now we’re looking forward and while still trying to do things the right way and love one another well, when can we start doing more as the spring and summer this year …”

