Communitywide drive supports Fulfill food bank

SPRING LAKE — Members of the Spring Lake community have joined forces with the Spring Lake Police Department to fight hunger.

The idea for a food drive came about after several community members readRa story about a 9-year-old Monmouth County girl who told her school teacher and classmates that she was starving during a Zoom class.

“It literally broke our hearts and started a flurry of communication amongst friends and community members about how we could help,” said Cheryl Lynch, who organized the drive with Noelle Giblin and her husband, Capt. Tim Giblin of the Spring Lake Police Department.

The organizers are hoping to “fight hunger by filling a Hummer” with non-perishable food items each day of the week-long drive and in turn stock the local food bank, Fulfill.

The police department will have a Hummer stationed at St. Catharine School, 301 Second Ave., on Thursday, March 4 and Friday, March 5 from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The Hummer will also be parked at police headquarters, 311 Washington Ave., on Saturday, March 6 and Sunday, March 7 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the Hummer was parked outside of H.W. Mountz Elementary School on Tuttle Avenue.

