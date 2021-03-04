Committee honors a former mayor

WALL TOWNSHIP — Mary L. Burne, a former Wall Township mayor and committee member, was honored by current officials last week with a proclamation recognizing her years of devoted service in the township.

Ms. Burne has been a resident of Wall Township for 64 years and was the second woman ever elected to the township committee in 1993, serving until 2007. Ms. Burne served as mayor on three separate occasions in 1999, 2003 and 2006.

“I’m sure everyone on the dais knows Mary L Burne very well,” Mayor Tim Farrell said at the Feb. 24 committee meeting, adding that he’s known her since 1978. “She was a fixture in this town for 60 years and she’s missed very much so. I believe her health has declined a bit and we wish her nothing but the best.”

In addition to serving on the committee, Ms. Burne was exceptionally active in the community. She was the first woman to serve on the township’s board of adjustment and planning board. Additionally, she was a member of parent teacher organization, the Manasquan Elks, Environmental Advisory Committee, the historical society, Monmouth County planning board, and the regional sewer authority to name just a few more.

“Do hereby order her with recognition for her outstanding services in our community. I urge all of the Wall Township residents in joining me in sending their heartfelt best wishes to Mary. May she continue to be blessed in her future endeavors,” Mayor Farrell said.

“Everyone that knows her knows she’s as tough as nails too. She was on for almost 14 years and had to make some really tough decisions. She was a great committee member and a great mayor. Thank you Mary.”

Committeeman Kevin Orender said that Ms. Burne was an important teacher and guide as to how he thinks representatives can best serve the people of Wall. He said he always appreciated her interactions with the public and her ability to get people answers to any of their questions.

“I learned a lot from her as far as serving the people of Wall Township,” Mr. Orender said. “All of those accolades [the mayor] gave her, all the committees she was on, how she participated in this township.

“The one thing they say about Mary Burne is that if anybody called her, she got them an answer and gave them the answer they needed whether they liked it or not. But she always got back to them and I commend her for that.”

Ms. Burne herself was on the call and thanked the mayor and committee for the recognition. She said she really enjoyed her time spent working with the residents of Wall.

“I appreciated and I enjoyed what I did for Wall Township. We are very fortunate to live and a beautiful, well-known, well-handled community. And I was very pleased to be a part of that during my term. Thank you,” she said.

The next township committee meeting will be on Wednesday, March 10 at 7 p.m. Virtual attendance instructions are available on the Wall Township website at wallnj.com.

