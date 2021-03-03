Virginia ‘Ginny’ Auxier

Virginia “Ginny” Auxier, 74, passed away at her home in Wall Township, on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 with her loving family at her side. 

Ginny was born in Brooklyn, New York and raised in her early childhood years in Manhattan, New York, before her family moved to the Jersey Shore. Over the years