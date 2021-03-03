St. Rose uses team effort in win vs. Manchester

BELMAR- The St. Rose girls basketball team put all aspects of its game together in a 69-58 win over Manchester Township on Tuesday in the Championship pod quarterfinals of the Shore Conference playoffs.

The Purple Roses advance to the semifinals and play at Red Bank Catholic, 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The Hawks scored the first basket of the game, but it would be the only lead Manchester would hold.

Maggie Cavanaugh drained a 3-pointer to give St. Rose a 3-2 lead and the Purple Roses would never trail again against the Hawks.

St. Rose got an excellent defensive effort from Layla Laws, who guarded Manchester 6-foot-2 leading scorer Destiny Adams.

The Purple Roses also got a balanced offensive effort with all five starters scoring in double figures.

Abby Antognoli scored 16 points and had six assists, Laws had 15 points, Cavanaugh 14 points and four assists. Niaisya Ervin had 12 points, seven rebounds and eight assists and Rosie Scognamiglio had 12 points and eight rebounds for the Purple Roses.