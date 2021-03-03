Manasquan wins in dramatic fashion

MANASQUAN – It took a buzzer-beater in regulation and a couple of last-second free throws in overtime, but the Manasquan girls basketball team found a way to defeat Rumson-Fair Haven 74-73 on Tuesday during the quarterfinals of the championship pod of the Shore Conference playoffs.

The Warriors advance to the semifinals on Thursday and will travel to top seed St. John Vianney for a 5:30 game.

Manasquan trailed by three points against the Lancers with only five seconds left in the fourth quarter before putting the ball in play near mid court. The Warriors got the ball to Brooke Hollawell who stepped back and drained a 3-point shot just before the final buzzer sending the game into overtime.

Manasquan trailed by a point with only 11 seconds left, but Dorothy Loffredo drew a foul with only two seconds left in overtime. The junior made both free throws to ensure the Warriors win.

Loffredo finished with 21 points to lead Manasquan. Hollawell who suffered an injury early in overtime and was forced out of the game, had 13 points for the Warriors.