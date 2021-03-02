Teachers, child care workers eligible for COVID shots March 15

TRENTON — Teachers and child-care workers will be allowed to receive the COVID-19 vaccine starting on Monday, March 15.

The announcement, which was made on social media on Monday by Gov. Phil Murphy before his 1 p.m. coronavirus briefing, comes on the heels of Johnson & Johnson being granted emergency-use authorization for its new one-shot vaccine [see related story].

“Given the expectations of increased weekly shipment of vaccines as the month progresses, and especially as we head into April, we are confident in announcing this broadening of eligibility now, so that those who fall into these categories could know when they can step up to the plate,” the governor said during the briefing.

Pre-K through 12th-grade educators and support staff, licensed child-care workers in a registered setting, and public and local transportation workers – including bus, taxi, rideshare, airport, NJ Transit and Motor Vehicle Commission workers – have been given the green light to receive the vaccine starting March 15.

Also, public safety workers, migrant farmers, members of tribal communities and individuals in homeless or domestic violence shelters may also receive the vaccine starting on March 15.

On Monday, March 29, the state will open eligibility for food production and distribution workers, eldercare staff, warehouse staff, social services employees, elections personnel, hospitality workers , medical supply-chain employees, postal services workers, clergy and those who work in the judicial system.

Also announced on Monday was a focus on reaching out to residents age 75 and over to assist them in getting the vaccine. Gov. Murphy, noting that around 80 percent of COVID-19 fatalities have been in that age category, said that state workers will conduct outreach over the phone and schedule appointments for those residents.

“We know that residents in this age group are among our most vulnerable residents,” he said, adding that these residents often have difficulties using the internet to schedule a vaccine appointment.

Health care workers, first responders, residents with underlying health issues that increase COVID-19 mortality and those 65 or older are already allowed to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, but shortages of vaccine doses have meant that those who wish to receive a jab have had to wait.

While additional vaccine doses coming to the state means that more residents can get vaccinated, state officials asked residents to remain patient as supplies are still not up to par with the demand.

“Despite the additional vaccine doses coming to the state, we are still in a time of scarce vaccine supply,” Judith Persichilli, commissioner of the New Jersey Department of Health said on Monday.

“Not everyone will be able to book an appointment immediately upon becoming categorically eligible,” she added.

