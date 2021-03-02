Marie F. Hawkins

Star News Group Staff
Marie F. Williams Hawkins, 92, of Point Pleasant, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021 surrounded by her loving family, Marie’s angels, prayers and Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin Radio.

Born on Dec. 23, 1928 to the late Joseph and Frances Orlofsky, she was raised in North Bergen and for