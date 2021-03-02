John Patrick Reynolds

By
Star News Group Staff
-
72 views

John P. Reynolds, 75, passed away unexpectedly, yet peacefully, on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021.

Raised in what was then referred to as the “Vinegar Hill” section of West Harlem in New York City, John graduated from Bishop Dubois High School in New York City. While serving in the U.S. Army National Guard