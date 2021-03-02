Gordon Fonde Van Note, 57, of Sea Girt, passed away Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021.

Gordon [Gordie] was a graduate from Sea Girt Elementary School, and was the Editor-in-Chief of the Warrior Newspaper and golf team at Manasquan High School.

Gordie graduated from Gettysburg College in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania in 1987. He served as social director