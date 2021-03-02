Garry E. Sholtis, of Bay Head, passed away in his home Monday, Feb. 22, 2021 surrounded by friends and family after a prolonged illness.

He is survived by his children, Stephen Canneto, Marion Segarra and Rhonda Perkins. He also leaves behind his daughter-in-law, Karinhe Canneto; sons-in-law, Peter Segarra and Kenneth Perkins; and