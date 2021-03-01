NJSIAA announces wrestling tournament plans

The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association announced its plans for an individual state wrestling tournament for boys and girls.

The announcement came on Monday, the first official day of wrestling practice for high school teams.

The state tournament will be a streamlined version due to the impact of coronavirus in a statement released by the NJSIAA.

ADVERTISEMENT

There will be no district level competition with the tournament running from the regional and state level.

The girls regional tournaments will begin on April 3 and on April 17 and April 18 for the boys. There will be no team state tournament this season in wrestling.

The girls will have eight wrestlers per weight class selected for the regional tournament by a selection committee. There will be 16 wrestlers per weight class in each of the four regions.

The top four finishers in each weight class for the boys and girls advance to the state finals, which will be held on April 10 for the girls and April 24 and 25 for the boys.

The venues for both the regionals and state finals have yet to be determined by the NJSIAA.

“Nothing about his past year has been fair or easy, but given the circumstances, this framework provides our student athletes an opportunity to compete at the highest level,’’ said NJSIAA COO Colleen Maguire. “Ultimately, health data and trends will determine if a tournament of this type will be possible. The formula is simple, the fewer the cases, the more opportunity to compete.’’