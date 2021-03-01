Joseph J. Kelly

Joseph John Kelly, husband, father, grandfather and friend passed away peacefully on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021.

A resident of Spring Lake Heights, Joseph was born in the Bronx on Jan. 13, 1938 to the late James Kelly [Co. Leitrim] and Rachel [Walls] Kelly [Co. Derry]. Joseph and his loving wife of 50 years, Teresa [Burns