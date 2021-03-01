Deborah Fritz

Star News Group Staff
Deborah Marie Fritz, 68, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021.

Debbie was born Feb. 4, 1953 to the late Clarence and Lois Lurch in Neptune. Debbie grew up in Wall Township and after marrying became a longtime resident of Brick.

Loving mother, wife and grandmother; Debbie was devoted to raising her