Shore Basketball playoff times set

MANASQUAN – The Shore Conference announced its boys and girls basketball playoff pods on Friday and all the games and times are now set.

The Manasquan boys are the top seed in the top pod, considered the championship pod. The Warriors will host eighth seed Neptune, 5:30 p.m. on Monday.

The winner of the Manasquan and Neptune game will play the winner of fourth seed Christian Brothers Academy against fifth seed Red Bank Catholic on Wednesday.

The championship game will be played at the highest remaining seeds home court on Friday. Ranney earned the second seed for the boys and Marlboro the third seed.

The Wall boys are the second seed in Pod B. The Crimson Knights will face seventh seed Central Regional at home 5 p.m. on Monday.

St. Rose is the fourth seed in Pod D and will host Raritan on Monday.

On the girls side St. Rose and Manasquan are both in the championship pod. The Purple Roses are the third seed and will host sixth seed Manchester, 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Warriors are the fourth seed and will host fifth seed Rumson-Fair Haven, 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The winner of the St. Rose and Manchester game will play the winner of the Red Bank Catholic and Red Bank Regional game on Thursday, while the winner of the Manasquan and Rumson-Fair Haven game will play the winner of top seed St. John Vianney and Jackson Memorial on Thursday.

The Wall girls are the top seed in Playoff Pod D and will host eighth seed Manalapan, 3:45 pm. on Tuesday.

Only parents of players are being allowed into the gym for games.

Manasquan games can be watched at

https://www.manasquanschools.org/Page/6637

St. Rose games can be watched at https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/schools/st-rose-high-school-belmar-nj

Wall games can be watched at

https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/schools/wall-high-school-wall-nj