Manasquan defeats Life Center Academy

MANASQUAN – The Manasquan boys basketball team put together another second-half comeback on Saturday to defeat a state ranked opponent.

The Warriors used a strong fourth quarter to earn a 62-53 win against Life Center Academy.

Manasquan trailed 43-35 going into the fourth quarter, but went on a 12-0 run to start the quarter to regain the momentum.

A 3-pointer by Ben Roy and a put-back basket by Andrew Solomon started the Manasquan offensive surge.

Roy would finish with 26 points, 21 coming in the second half, while Jack Collins finished with 24. Collins paced the Warriors in the first half with 18 points.

Manasquan finished the regular season with a record of 9-0, with four wins against opponents ranked in the top 20 in the state.

The Warriors will start play in the Shore Conference championship playoff pod on Monday when they host Neptune at 5:30 p.m.