Warriors defeat another ranked opponent

MANASQUAN – The Manasquan boys basketball team continued their mission to play as many state ranked teams as possible this season.

The Warriors defeated Trenton Catholic 72-65 on Thursday to improve their record to 8-0 this season.

Manasquan trailed the Iron Mikes at halftime and were down seven points midway through the third quarter before the Warriors started working their way back.

Manasquan went on a 8-0 run to start the fourth quarter which started with an Andrew Solomon layup.

Ben Roy added a traditional 3-point play and Jack Collins hit a 3-pointer to give the Warriors a 56-49 lead. Trenton Catholic would pull within two points with 3:28 left in the fourth quarter, but clutch foul shooting would lock up the win for Manasquan.

Roy led the Warriors with 30 points, going 6-for-6 from the foul line in the final 30 seconds of the game, while Collins had 17 points and Connor Walsh 15 points.

Manasquan picked up another state ranked opponent to complete its regular season on Saturday when the Warriors host Life Center Academy, 3 p.m. on Saturday. Life Center Academy defeated Trenton Catholic earlier this season.

Only parents of players are being allowed into games. Manasquan home games can be watched at https://www.manasquanschools.org/Page/6637