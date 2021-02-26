TRENTON -— With the Federal Food and Drug Administration [FDA] expected to review the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine Friday, Gov. Phil Murphy said that up to 70,000 doses could arrive in New Jersey as early as next week if approval is granted.

An emergency use authorization from the FDA, with guidelines finalized by the Centers for Disease Control, would make the Johnson and Johnson vaccine the third approved for use against the coronavirus in the United States, and the first requiring only a single dose. Late Friday, an FDA panel recommended the authorization, which could come as early Saturday.

“Quite simply, an approval of the Johnson and Johnson application would be a game-changer,” Gov. Murphy said during a Friday press briefing, prior to the FDA meeting. “Having a third tool in our toolbox is critical.”

The anticipated development comes as New Jersey experiences a decrease in new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. On Friday, 3,149 new cases of the virus have been reported, bringing the state total since last March to 696,000 cases. Hospitalizations were reported Friday to be 2,008, with 439 patients in intensive care and 270 on ventilators.

Also reported on Friday were 46 new deaths linked to the virus, bringing the state’s total cumulative deaths to 20,861. Not included in that total are 2,331 deaths that the state believes are linked to COVID-19.

The other two vaccines approved for use in the United States, developed by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, each require two doses taken within a recommended span of three or four week. Since December, 1,899,671 vaccinations have been administered in New Jersey through public and private distribution centers. Of that total, 1,262,124 have been first doses and 636,947 have been second doses.

Johnson and Johnson, based in New Brunswick, has said it expects to deliver 100 million doses throughout the U.S. during the first half of 2021.

Results published by the pharmaceutical company earlier this year showed that the vaccine candidate had been tested in eight countries around the globe and had proven to be 66 percent effective “in preventing moderate to severe COVID-19, 28 days after vaccination” and 85 percent effective in preventing severe cases of the virus in the same timeframe. The results were observed in all adults 18 years and older.

Efficacy against severe disease increased over time with no severe cases were reported in vaccinated participants after day 49, according to the company.

The data is based on 43,783 participants accruing 468 symptomatic cases of the virus. As part of the trial, 44 percent of participants were from the United States, 41 percent from Central and South America and 15 percent from South Africa.

The New Jersey-based company has also applied to the European Union for conditional marketing authorization application and the World Health Organization for emergency use listing for their vaccine candidate.

