Wall and Manasquan ice hockey shut down

MANASQUAN – The Wall and Manasquan ice hockey programs were both shut down for the season a day after the Warriors and Crimson Knights were scheduled to play each other.

It marked the second time this season both programs had to be shut down due to coronavirus protocols.

Manasquan last played on Friday, Feb. 19 against St. Rose and the Crimson Knights had not played since Feb. 16 against Manalapan.

The Warriors had played six games and had a record of 0-3-3, with losses to Christian Brothers Academy, St. John Vianney and the Purple Roses, while earning ties against Rumson-Fair Haven and Middletown South.

Wall also played six games going 4-2. The Crimson Knights were on a three-game winning streak with victories against Red Bank Regional, St. Rose and Manalapan.

The teams were hoping for one final regular season game to honor their seniors before news of the shut down.