Majority reported to favor Manasquan field house in school district survey

MANASQUAN — A majority of residents surveyed on Manasquan’s proposed field house plan favor the $5.9 million project and the shared-services agreement with the borough needed to fund it, according to results released by the Manasquan Board of Education on Tuesday night.

Results showed 1,007 residents in support of the project and 876 against.

The survey was sent out on Feb. 12 to registered voters who live in Manasquan. It consisted of a single question: “Do you support the Board of Education’s initiative to refinance existing and future debt through a shared services agreement with the Borough of Manasquan?”

The board of education agreed to conduct a survey, which was proposed by the borough council earlier in the month, in order to determine if there was enough public support to continue with the project from the borough’s standpoint.

“Some of the council members and myself are concerned that we’re not getting a full read on how the taxpayers of Manasquan feel about this project,” Mayor Ed Donovan said at the Feb. 1 council meeting.

Of the 1,883 surveys returned, 14 were not counted for various reasons, including: five of the paper surveys were received marked “no,” but had no ID and PIN attached so they could not be verified as unique votes; one of the paper surveys was received unmarked; four of the paper surveys, two marked “yes” and two marked “no,” were received after the 4 p.m. deadline on Feb. 19; and four of the paper surveys were received marked “no,” but were found to have already participated online.

The Manasquan Borough Council introduced a bond ordinance on Feb. 16 to provide funding for the project. The second reading, public hearing and possible adoption are scheduled for the council meeting at 7 p.m. on Monday, March 1.

