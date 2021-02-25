H.W. Mountz students can return to school full-time on Monday

SPRING LAKE — H.W. Mountz Elementary School students will have the option of full-time on-site instruction beginning March 1, following a survey last month showing that 60 percent of district families favored that transition.

Superintendent/Principal Stephen LaValva announced the decision at Monday night’s school board meeting following a brief presentation of state and local COVID-19 data, which he said is trending in a positive direction.

The school will continue to offer remote learning to students and families who prefer that option, he said. He added, however, that he hopes all students will eventually take advantage of in-school instruction.

“The more kids that are here, the better job we can do at teaching everybody,” Mr. LaValva said. “We know it’s not going to be perfect on Monday, but we know that we can get there.”

Students opting for in-school classes will attend school five days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., with preschool classes continuing with dismissal at 12:30 p.m.

Lunch and recess will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 12:25 p.m. Students will be divided into three groups: kindergarten, first- and second-graders; third- through fifth-graders; and sixth- through eighth-graders. While one group is eating lunch, the other two groups will be outside for recess. Students will have about 37 minutes of recess and 18 minutes to eat lunch.

“We know that the lunch period causes angst for some families as it does for us, and for this reason we extended that lunch break,” Mr. LaValva said.

Weather permitting, he said, lunch will be held outdoors; however, in the event of inclement weather, students will eat in the all-purpose room. Sixth-graders’ desks that are currently in the all-purpose room will be moved into different classrooms in order to accommodate social distancing during the lunch period.

Mr. LaValva said families are encouraged to sign children out for the lunch/recess period. A lunch sign-out form will be posted on the school website, and must be filled out every day a child is being taken out of school. Students will be dismissed from the school’s main entrance.

