Antognoli scores 1,000th point in St. Rose win

BELMAR – St. Rose senior Abby Antognoli scored her 1,000th career point early in the game and the Purple Rose cruised to a 83-33 win over Wall on Wednesday at the McCann Activities and Athletic Center.

It was senior night for St. Rose and the team honored its senior class, which includes, Antognoli, Abby Dyhr, Niaiysa Ervin, Layla Laws, Avery Morgan and Maureen Stapleton before the game.

Antognoli came into the game needing only three points to hit her 1,000th point. She ‘saved,’ the milestone for the home senior game against the Crimson Knights and hit the mark with a 3-pointer in the first quarter.

Antognolil would display all aspects of her game against Wall. The senior guard, who will be playing college basketball at Lafayette, had 24 points, seven steals, six assists and five rebounds in the win.

The Purple Roses got points from all of its seniors in the lineup with Ervin scoring 12 points and pulling down seven rebounds with five assists. Morgan had seven points and three rebounds, Laws had five points and Dyhr four points in the win.

Stapleton, a four-year player for St. Rose and regular starter, is out with a leg injury.