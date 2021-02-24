State to slash $5.2 million in school aid, this budget cycle

BRICK TOWNSHIP — The Brick Township Public School District must tighten its belt in the face of an impending $5.2 million reduction in state aid, Superintendent Thomas Farrell said on Thursday, Feb. 18, during the Brick Township Board of Education’s most recent public meeting.

The loss is the school district’s latest cut due to S2, the 2018 legislation that modified New Jersey school funding law to, in part, incrementally reduce state aid to “overfunded” school districts. However, the Brick district has long maintained it is not, in fact, overfunded.

The district’s state aid has already been reduced by a cumulative $8.8 million, causing the district to eliminate 150 jobs over the past three years, according to Superintendent Farrell. The new $5.3 million cut represents the district’s largest loss yet, and will herald further job cuts.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Brick Township Public Schools is one of the few negatively-affected S2 districts that is under adequacy, with a low cost per pupil compared to the rest of the state, and under its local fair share,” Superintendent Farrell said.

For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Brick Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.