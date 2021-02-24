Sports dome ‘ever so close,’ mayor says

BRICK TOWNSHIP — The long-awaited sports dome intended for the former Foodtown site on Route 70 is one step closer to reality, Mayor John Ducey announced at Tuesday night’s council meeting.

Mayor Ducey’s comments prefaced the passage of a “hold harmless agreement” between Brick Township and the property’s two developers, HFZ Super Dome, LLC and M&M at Route 70, LLC. Each is contracted to purchase the Foodtown site from Brick Township in two separate parcels, and have applied for site plan approval for the construction of a 122,800 square-foot indoor and outdoor sports facility on the first parcel, and two retail buildings and one restaurant with a drive-through on the second parcel.

“The applicants’ plan for the project provides for stormwater runoff from Brick Boulevard, a county roadway, to be commingled with on-site stormwater, which will be routed through on-site piping, treated and discharged into Ford Pond,” Mayor Ducey said. “The county has approved a utility plan for the site regarding the stormwater runoff, conditioned on the applicants consenting to holding the county harmless from any liability for the approval, acceptance or installation of the utility plan.”

