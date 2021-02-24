Mary M. Kronenwetter

Mary McElwee Kronenwetter, 92, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.
Mary was born on Dec. 7, 1928 and was raised in Verona. In the early 1960’s, Mary moved to Point Pleasant Beach with her children. She enjoyed her time at the beach with her family and friends and worked at Ocean County National Bank
