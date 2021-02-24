Loretta Mae Bliesmann

Star News Group Staff
Loretta Mae [Anderson] Bliesmann, 87, of Sea Girt, passed away Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021 at Jersey Shore Medical Center, Neptune with her beloved husband at her bedside.

Born in Montclair, she resided in Spring Lake, then Herbertsville before moving to Sea Girt. As a resident of Sea Girt, she was a Communicant of