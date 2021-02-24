Lansdcaping plan for Heights park unveiled

SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — Some 200 new trees, replacing over 180 old ones that were chopped down a couple years ago, are included in a new landscaping plan unveiled last week for Joseph E. Robertson Park on Allaire Road. The borough council has approved going out to bid for the project, and officials hope planting can begin this spring.

The tree removal had caused an outcry among residents in the summer of 2019, and a committee formed then has been working for a year and a half to bring the landscaping project to fruition.

“I have some good news. We have a plan. We have everything laid out,” Councilwoman Sara King announced at the council’s Feb. 16 meeting. She presented a landscaping schematic prepared by the Spiezle Architectural Group in Hamilton.

ADVERTISEMENT

“All of the committee has seen this. Everyone is very excited and very happy with it …

Right now we are pricing everything out to see how much this is going to cost. Then we are ready to go for bid in March,” she said.

Ms. King said the plan includes rows of evergreens planted to create buffers between the park and adjoining neighborhoods.

“There are going to be trees around the tot lot, trees across the front and trees down the borderline of the driveway,” she said, as well as ornamental trees around the perimeter of the parking lot.

The plan also includes a picnic grove “where we are going to put in tables and ornamentals, so that if there is a game going on, people can sit under the trees,” Ms. King said.

“The tot lot will have three different types of trees that are going to be very good for shade, so that the kids won’t have to be in the hot sun,” she added.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.