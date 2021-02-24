Eulah D. Schardt

Eulah D. Schardt, 102, of Spring Lake and Sea Girt, passed away Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021 at her residence in Spring Lake.

Born Jan. 4, 1919 in Oklahoma City, Eulah was predeceased by her husband Courtney who accompanied her on their many trips to Paris.

She enjoyed playing bridge at Rod’s and the Curtis