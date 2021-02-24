Bruce J. Sutphen, Sr.

Bruce J. Sutphen, Sr., 72, of Point Pleasant, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021 after a courageous and long battle with cancer.

Bruce was born and raised in Bay Head to the late William H. and Margaret Sutphen. He was a long-time resident of Point Pleasant and was a graduate of Point