Brielle Elementary School to start full days on campus March 8

BRIELLE — Students at Brielle Elementary School will begin full days on campus beginning Monday, March 8, Superintendent Christine Carlson announced at Wednesday’s school board meeting.

The school currently is in stage four of the district’s re-entry plan, with students learning in their classrooms with their teachers in the mornings, then going home for lunch and virtual learning in the afternoon, five days a week.

On March 8, the school will begin stage five, in which students will be in their classrooms from 8:10 a.m. to 3 p.m., five days a week.

“Now, my staff is ready … We are so looking forward to it, even with its challenges. We’re still wearing masks. We’re still 6 feet apart. We understand children will have difficulty being here for a full day, so we will do mask breaks,” Ms. Carlson said. “We believe we can do it.”

“This isn’t over. We are going to be following rules. We are going to be doing things the way we have been doing in an outstanding way, to keep everybody safe and healthy, to have this community be proud of the hard work our teachers do,” she said.

Ms. Carlson said students will have lunch in their classrooms, or outdoors, weather permitting. Instead of students switching classes, teachers will travel from class to class, she said.

The district began school in September in stage two of the re-entry plan, in which two cohorts alternated between in-person and virtual learning, and quickly moved through the stages in the fall.

