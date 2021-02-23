Virginia “Ginny” Knust, 68, passed away on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021.

Ginny was born Aug. 13, 1952 in Nutley. She graduated in 1970 from Nutley High School and in 1974 from Glassboro State College.

In 1981, Ginny married her then-husband Frank Vanore and soon moved to Wall Township, where they raised three daughters: Allison, Dana and Krista Vanore