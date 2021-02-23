Robert R. Roper

Robert R. Roper, 62, of Belmar, passed away peacefully Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center.
 
He was born to the late Ivan and Grace Roper on Sept. 23, 1958 in Neptune. Robert lived most of his life in Belmar. He attended Belmar Elementary School, Asbury Park High School and received his