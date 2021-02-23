Raymond J. McLaughlin

Raymond J. McLaughlin, passed away peacefully at home, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021 with his wife of 42 years, Penny, by his side. 

Ray was an Army Veteran, retired member of the Army National Guard, retired custodian of Wall High School and a past member of Wall Fire Company. Ray enjoyed the simple pleasures