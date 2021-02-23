Mary Ellen McCormick

Mary Ellen McCormick, 56, of Sea Girt, died Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021 at Hackensack Meridian Medical Center, Neptune.

Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Mary Ellen grew up in Berwyn, Pennsylvania and lived in Sea Girt for 25 years. She attended Rosemont School of the Holy Child, Rosemont, Pennsylvania, Merion Mercy Academy, Merion Station, Pennsylvania and