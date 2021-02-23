Karla Frances Howard

Karla Frances Howard, [Webber], peacefully left this world on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021 in the company of her eldest daughter, and with the virtual company of her younger daughter and son.

Karla was born to William and Mildred Webber in Yonkers, New York on July 18, 1942. She left Yonkers to attend and graduate