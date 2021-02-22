Estelle A. Spillane

Star News Group Staff
Estelle A. Spillane, 98, of Brick formerly of Spring Lake Heights, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 at the Chelsea in Brick, unable to recover from the effects of battling through COVID-19.

Born May 8, 1922, in Jersey City, and named Stella Josephine [the Star of Joseph] for her deceased brother who was