BELMAR — The borough’s police department on Monday announced the arrest of Robert Clayton, 37, on 40 counts of narcotics-related offenses, following the execution of a search warrant at the River Ridge Apartment Complex.

A statement from the Belmar Police Department said that the Feb. 17 search warrant was the conclusion of a month-long narcotics distribution investigation, in which Mr. Clayton was the target. The apartment complex is located at the intersection of Ocean and First avenues.

Mr. Clayton was charged with 11 counts of intent to distribute narcotics, specifically, heroin, crystal methamphetamine, Lysergic acid diethylamide [LSD], Methylenedioxy-methamphetamine [MDMA] over 1 ounce, Ketamine, Xanax, Tramadol, Adderall, Carisoprodol, Alprazolam, and Methadone, according to the Belmar Police Department. The narcotic offenses occurred within a recreation zone and Clayton was charged with 11 counts of narcotic distribution within a recreation zone as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was charged with a total of 15 counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, according to the department, including possession of oxycodone, amphetamine dextroamphetamine, buprenorphine hydrochloride, marijuana under 50 grams including THC wax, cannabis oil, and THC edibles. Mr. Clayton was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia including scales, packaging materials, possession of hypodermic needles and being under the influence of a controlled dangerous substance, specifically heroin.

The suspect is being held at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution.

Check out our other Belmar stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.