Barbara Lynne Eskdale-Frazier [Lynne] was born on June 21, 1950 and passed peacefully on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, at home in Cream Ridge.

Lynne grew up in Brick, where she graduated from Brick High School and Ocean County College. She spent several years living in Woodstock, Illinois and Pipersville, Pennsylvania before returning to Brick