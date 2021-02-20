Roy hits milestone in Warriors win

MANASQUAN – Manasquan junior Ben Roy joined the 1,000th point club on Saturday during another impressive non-conference victory for the Warriors.

Roy hit the milestone on a short jumper early in the second quarter during a 57-44 win over Don Bosco.

Roy would finish with 14 points, while Connor Walsh provided 19 for Manasquan in the win.

The Warriors led 24-22 midway through the second quarter, before picking up their level of play at both ends of the floor.

Manasquan finished the first half with a 8-2 run before totally shutting down Don Bosco defensively in the third quarter.

The Warriors went on a 11-0 run to start the third quarter, totally taking over the game.

Walsh would finish with 13 rebounds and four blocks to go with three dunks, while Andrew Solomon had 10 rebounds and Jack Collins eight rebounds in the victory.