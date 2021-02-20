Lacey scores his 1,000th point on senior day

WALL – Wall senior Pat Lacey picked a good time to have his best game of the season on Saturday when the Crimson Knights hosted St. Rose.

Lacey scored his 1,000th career point against the Purple Roses in a 66-44 victory, during senior day for Wall.

The Crimson Knights honored seniors, Lacey, Logan Peters, Tom Palluzzi, Trent Carr and Dylan Jaspan before the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lacey scored 28 points for Wall, hitting his milestone point on his final point of game from the free throw-line.

The Crimson Knights got 15 points from Palluzzi and 14 points from Peters in the victory, while Colin Ackerman had seven points for Wall.

Tom Turnbach led St. Rose with 14 points.

The Purple Roses will host the Crimson Knights, 6:30 p.m. on Monday.

Only parents of players are allowed into the game. The game can be watched at https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/schools/st-rose-high-school-belmar-nj