Boro picks up fourth-straight win in rivalry victory

POINT BORO — A close matchup on paper turned into a 10-point victory for Point Boro girls basketball over crosstown rival Point Beach 48-38, on Saturday, Feb. 20.

Led by a trio of Panthers, Boro stretched a four-point halftime lead into a 14-point advantage midway through the fourth and eventually claimed the Senior Night victory by 10.

The win moved the Panthers to 5-3 on the season and marked the fourth-straight victory for Boro.

“We came into this game knowing it was going to be tough. We could be on totally different levels and we would still be competitive,” Boro’s Gen Fara said. “We were a little worried because we know they’re good, they just beat Mater Dei, but as soon as we came together and played as a team, that’s when we knew it was a winnable game.”

Trailing to start, the Panthers claimed the last lead of the matchup in the opening minutes of the second quarter thanks to a pair of free throws from Fara.

The Panthers went into the second half up by four, but their lead would be threatened by the Garnet Gulls twice in the opening minutes as Beach came within two thanks to Lauryn Case and Jada Clayton.

But that’s when the Panthers went to work.

Senior guard Lila Shaver nailed her fourth 3-point dagger of five to go up by three and was followed by a 9-4 Boro run to end the third up by double digits 38-28.

In the fourth, the Panthers truly separated themselves, despite being out-scored by two.

As the lone senior player on the Panthers squad, Shaver finished with 21 points — her fifth 20-point game of the season — but was more excited for to claim the rivalry win.

“I mean obviously it’s super fun being Senior Night, but I’m more excited that we beat Beach,” Shaver said. “I think playing them adds a huge aspect of competition and fun and it’s just so fun to play them and win.”

Erika Marinelli also contributed to the 48-point total with 13 of her own, including four clutch free throws in the closing minutes of the fourth. Her rivalry performance also marked her sixth-straight double-digit game this season.

Rounding out the double-digit trio was Fara with her fourth double-double of the year, with 12 points and 10 rebounds, she also finished with four steals. Keira Munyan was another paint presence for the Panthers, corralling eight boards of her own.

Clayton led the Garnet Gulls with 12 points, netting eight in the second half. Alli House dropped 10 for Beach, while Cassidy Burns added eight and Case contributed six in the loss.

Boro’s next game will be on the road against Jackson Liberty on Monday, Feb. 22, at 4 p.m.

Beach’s next game will be at home against Henry Hudson on Tuesday, Feb. 23, at 5:30 p.m. After the win over Mater Dei, if Beach sweeps Henry Hudson they will share the pod title with the Seraphs.

For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.