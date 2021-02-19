BELMAR — Even though the procession decked in green will not be marching down Main Street this year for St. Patrick’s Day, members of the borough council are concerned that small private celebrations will be taking place in the borough.

Councilman James McCracken said he wanted to remind residents that this year’s Belmar/Lake Como St. Patrick’s Day Parade, which is customarily held at the beginning of March, is canceled. His reminder was joined with a request that smaller celebrations in the borough not break state and federal guidelines.

“Please remember that we are in the middle of a pandemic and we don’t want any events to be held in town that could be known as superspreader events where we could be putting the lives of our citizens in danger,” he said during the borough council meeting on Feb. 16, saying that the borough needed to exercise caution moving forward.

ADVERTISEMENT

Councilman Tom Brennan, echoing those comments, encouraged residents to “be smart.” “We have made it this far, we just need to toughen it out until enough people have got their shots and the numbers go down,” he said. “It is all very encouraging, but we are not there yet.”

Check out our other Belmar stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Follow local coronavirus news at: https://starnewsgroup.com/coronavirus/

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.