Wall hosts townwide scavenger hunt on wheels

WALL TOWNSHIP — More than 50 vehicles transported teams of competitors from the Wall Township Municipal Complex on Saturday morning to search the township’s 30 square miles for designated landmarks and items.

Since pandemic restrictions forced the recreation department to cancel favorite events like the Easter Egg Hunt and Touch-a-Truck, it has been forced to innovate — this time teaming up with the Wall Youth Center for its first socially distanced scavenger hunt.

“We knew we had to come up with something,” Wall Township Recreation Director Mike Thompson told The Coast Star. “So the rec department teamed up with Wall Youth Center [Director] Patti Mariconda, and she came up with this fantastic idea about doing a scavenger hunt.”

The hunt was open to “teams” in vehicles, with as many members as could safely fit in the car. Teams were instructed to meet at 10 a.m. to hear the rules for the hunt and receive their clues. They had two hours to complete each task.

“What we ended up doing was breaking it down to 20 clues. Ten of them were to get a team selfie at a place. The other 10, they had to get an item and then bring it back with them,” said Mr. Thompson. Locations around town included local parks like the dog park and community places like Allaire Community Farm.

A team of volunteers awaited the participants’ return in the parking before checking each of their lists.

“We kept everybody safe. Everybody stayed in their cars, so it worked out great,” Mr. Thompson said.

Only six teams out of the 50 were able to solve each of the clues and finish the scavenger hunt, and were each awarded prizes.

New Wall Township business Suvita Medical Aesthetics provided goodie bags for all of the hunt’s participants, as well as donating a gift bag full of board games and computer games as one of the prizes.

Other prizes included gift cards from the Game Guys, iPlay America and the recreation department.

“It turned out to be a really great day and really was so much fun. I think everyone had a great time,” Mr. Thompson said.

