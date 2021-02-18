Wall certified for environmental actions

WALL TOWNSHIP — Wall Township has been certified as a sustainable municipality for the third time, winning the prestigious bronze award by Sustainable Jersey for actions and commitments towards greater environmental sustainability.

Wall Township has received the certification from the 501[c][3] organization first in 2014, then in 2017 and again for the year of 2020. Every three years after its first certification, municipalities resubmit an application to Sustainable Jersey consisting of a list of steps, goals, programs and projects it has made, each of which are awarded by a point system. To achieve a bronze certification, municipalities must attain 150 points. Wall Township this year overachieved with 200 points.

“The Environmental Advisory Committee … got the bronze award for Sustainable Jersey, which is a pretty prestigious award. We’re delighted to hang it and we’re going to eventually hang it in the hallway [at town hall],” Wall Township Mayor Jim Farrell announced at last week’s township committee meeting.

Achieving this status offers Wall Township more grant opportunities from the state.

Environmental Advisory Committee Chairwoman Wilma Morrissey said that the committee is delighted to have been recertified by Sustainable Jersey, and hopes to continue making green improvements in the borough to eventually receive silver certification.

The following actions were undertaken by the township to reach its 200 points and bronze certification, according to the township’s profile on Sustainable Jersey’s website.

Brownfields Reuse Plan [West Belmar Solar Farm Project] [10 points]

Creation of a Green Team [10 points]

Community Education and Outreach [20 points]

Buy Fresh Buy Local Programs [10 points]

Anti-Idling Education & Enforcement Program [10 points]

Building Healthier Communities [5 points]

Innovate Community Project One: Wreck Pond Nature Preserve [10 points]

Innovative Community Project Two: Allenwood Native Garden [10 points]

Innovative Community Project Three: Old Nature Trail [10 points]

Green Business Recognition Program [10 points]

Creation of an Environmental Commission [10 points]

Environmental Commission Site Plan Review [10 points]

Water Conservation Education Program [10 points]

Improvement of Public Engagement in Municipal Government [15 points]

Improvement of Public Engagement in Planning and Zoning [10 points]

Digitization of Public Information [10 points]

Prescription Drug Safety and Disposal [10 points]

Community Paper Shredding Day [5 points]

Recycling Depot [10 points]

Reusable Bag Education Program [5 points]

