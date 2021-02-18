Ordinance would create two veterans parking spaces

WALL TOWNSHIP — The township committee will introduce an ordinance at next week’s meeting that would establish two parking spots at the municipal complex designated for the use of military veterans.

The two spots will be adjacent to existing spaces for handicapped persons after local veterans made the request to the township. Once established, signage will be placed in front of each spot.

“Several years ago, the township started trying to direct more municipal activities towards veterans and by doing that we’ve been able to get additional feedback from the veterans and eventually, one of the [comments] we received and one that was reiterated recently was the fact that they wanted to know if the township would consider doing veteran parking as well,” Wall Township Administrator Jeff Bertrand told The Coast Star.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ordinance will be introduced at the Feb. 24 township committee meeting before a public hearing and potential adoption at the March 3 meeting.

According to the ordinance, nonveterans found parking in the two spots would be subject to a $50 fine. Subsequent violations would result in a $100 fine.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.

–>

Check out our other Wall Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

–>