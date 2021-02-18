Construction begins on Herbertsville Road

WALL TOWNSHIP — The Wall Township Police Department is notifying motorists that the Monmouth County Highway Department and Green Construction will begin roadway improvement construction on Herbertsville Road on Thursday, Feb. 18, through October.

The posted speed limit has been lowered to 35 miles per hour while construction is ongoing to ensure the safety of the workers. Motorists should follow all posted detours and directions of traffic-control personnel.

Construction will take place Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Motorists are asked to allow extra time for travel while this project is being completed.

For additional information, contact the Wall Police Public Information Officer Captain Greg Carpino at gcarpino@wallpolice.org or (732) 449-4500 ext. 1130.

