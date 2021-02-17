Vivian ‘Stevie’ McKnight

Vivian Stephens “Stevie” McKnight, 94, passed away peacefully on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021 at The Wellington Estates in Spring Lake.

Born Vivian Muriel Stephens on April 17, 1926 in Harriman, New York, “Stevie” grew up in Trenton during the Great Depression. After the dissolution of her parents’ marriage, she and her siblings spent their childhoods